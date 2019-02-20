The new queen

NEW MISS PROSSER NAMED – Charlee Derrick was crowned Miss Prosser 2019-2020 during ceremonies this past Sunday at the Prosser High School multipurpose room. She has chosen a community project focused on a community recycling awareness program. Also named to the court are princesses Alyssa Galindo, Jenna Schnellbach and Juliet Williams.
