OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Wednesday, February 20 – Pork fried rice, Oriental cucumber salad, mixed vegetables, banana, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Cod with Italian crumb topping, tossed salad with cucumbers, stewed tomatoes, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, February 22 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Monday, February 25 – Pasta and bean soup, diced carrots, fruit cocktail, breadstick, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – French dip sandwich, pea pickle and cheese salad, Jo Jo’s potatoes, oranges, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 2100 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, peach slices, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Apple juice, sliced pears, Long John doughnut, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Orange juice, tropical fruit, blueberry muffin, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Waffle, orange juice, peach slices, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Breakfast sausage pizza, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Meatballs, broccoli florets, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, macaroni and cheese, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Taco soup, veggie sticks, sliced pears, fresh apple, tortilla chips, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, oven fries, applesauce, grapes, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Taco, veggie sticks, applesauce, Spanish rice, tortilla chips, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Corn dog, tater tots, broccoli florets, peach slices, variety milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Whole grain taco shells with beef crumbles, Spanish rice, cabbage and cherry tomatoes, kidney beans, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Salisbury steak with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, peaches, cookie, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Pepperoni pizza, Romaine salad, carroteenies, sweet red peppers, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Corn dog, oven baked fries, carroteenies, celery, pears, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Chili, corn bread muffins, cucumber coins, sweet red peppers, beets, applesauce, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Breakfast combo with French toast sticks, uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Breakfast taco or funnel cake with strawberry cup or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Breakfast pizza or strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Breakfast burrito, bagel with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Cheeseburger, baked beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21– Chicken nuggets, scallop potatoes, hot roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Deli ham sandwich, nacho Doritos, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Soft taco with beef, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Chicken alfredo, steamed carrots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Yogurt, crackers, fruit slices, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Sausage pup, fruit, craisins, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Lucky charms cereal, whole grain toast, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Cheerios cereal, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Wednesday, February 20 – Whole grain corn dog, snap peas, cauliflower, banana, pudding, variety milk.
Thursday, February 21 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickles, baby baker potatoes, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Friday, February 22 – Italian dunkers with sauce, cucumbers, carrots with dip, apple, variety milk.
Monday, February 25 – Pizza round, broccoli, carrots, with dip, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 26 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, potato smiles, pickles, apple, cookie, variety milk.
