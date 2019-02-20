Local students helping classmates

— Their concern for classmates undergoing cancer treatment has resulted in community service programs led by the Sunnyside Middle School Technology Students Association (TSA).

The students wanted to collect food and household items for the Ronald McDonald house charities, club advisor Darla Van Corbach explained.

She said the national TSA organization’s community service focus is cancer.

“We have had a few students whose families have stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses. They wanted to help families and children who make use of Ronald McDonald,” Van Corbach explained.

The houses, with locations in Seattle and Spokane, help families whose children have been diagnosed with terminal illnesses, giving them a place to live while their child undergoes treatment.

“All household items (new) would be greatly appreciated,” said Van Corbach.

The drive has been underway for the past month, she said, but “…the students need more help.”

The drive is scheduled to run through March 5.

Those wishing to help the students by donating to the cause can drop items off at Harrison or Sierra Vista middle schools.

The Ronald McDonald wish lists include everything from full size and travel shampoos and conditioners to paper towels and liquid dye-free, fragrance-free laundry detergents, Lysol spray, toothpaste… even umbrellas. Other high-need items, in addition to easy prepared foods, are things such as cereal bowls, diapers and prepaid calling cards.

Other items are listed on the Ronald McDonald website.

“We hope to spread the word about what these great kids are doing to help others, especially those their same age,” Van Corbach urged.