Legion names voc-ed scholars

— Darek Lilienthal for top Grandview High School FFA scholar during the second quarter of vocational scholars honored by the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion.

Also honored were DECA students, who have maintained a second quarter 4.0 GPA. Honored are Aulani M Benitez, Anthony J. Campuzano, Briseida Espindola-Calderon, Monica Macias Salas, Christal Mata Olivera, Lainey E. Mendoza, Sashalee S. Oseguera, Mikaela Ramos, Reese Ramos, Anthony Rodriguez, Jayden R. Shafer and Jazzel P. Tovar.

Each scholar receives a certificate and the top three scholars will be presented with gold, silver and bronze scholar medals at the end of the school year.