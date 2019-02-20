LEAD investigation results in arrests

— The Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force conducted an investigation related to guns being stored in a shed at a Parkland Drive home and arrested two last Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Brandon M. Scull, 33, and Noel Nicolas Melendrez, 37, were arrested for unlawfully possessing firearms after being contacted by officers during the investigation.

A narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court said the two were seen leaving the shed being investigated in the 100 block of Parkland Drive. One was carrying a blue garbage bag and dropped it when he saw police.

Inside the bag was a shotgun. Another shotgun and a Mini 14 were also located in the shed.

Melendrez and Scull were in court Feb. 13 for a preliminary appearance. They are scheduled for arraignment Feb. 27, and Scull is still in Yakima County Jail on a $20,000 bond.