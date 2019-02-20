Lady Spartans finish second in district tournament

— The Lady Spartans (9-3, 16-6) of the South Central Athletic Conference-West Division (SCAC), defeated the visiting Warden Cougars, (11-1, 20-2) of the conference’s East Division, 59-53 during the semi-round game of the SCAC 1A Girls District Basketball Tournament at Granger on Friday.

GHS senior Jayleen Vasquez joined the 1,000th career point club in the win over Warden. The all-around guard scored 24 points and was 13-of-15 from the free throw line.

Senior Naya Roettger added 17 points as the team played a strong second half in the win.



Granger moved on to host West Division and conference rival La Salle (12-0, 22-0) for the SCAC District Championship game where they lost to the Lightning 66-13 on Saturday night.

The Lady Spartans finished in second place at the tournament and advanced to Regionals for the opportunity to move on to state.