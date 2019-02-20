Lady Grizzlies fifth at State wrestling

— Although they didn’t place as well as they would have liked, the Sunnyside girls wrestling team had a very competitive and fruitful experience at Mat Classic XXXI in the Tacoma Dome this past weekend, placing fifth.

Lourdes Torres trophied in second in the 155-pound weight class, Stephanie Blankenship stood on the podium in sixth place at 110 pounds, 100-pound Eliza Rodriguez was seventh and Aaliyah Chavez finished eighth at 115 pounds.

“Aaliyah separated her shoulder and had to default going into the medal rounds,” Coach Dave Mendoza said.

“Eliza made it to the quarterfinals and lost by pin, but she came back to win seventh,” he noted.

The pair of girls are among several sophomores who competed at the state’s premier high school tournament.

“The girls got the experience and know what it’s going to take, and are looking forward to returning next year,” Mendoza said, noting two other sophomores, Roxsana Cisneros (106 lbs.) and Cheyann Rendon (140 lbs.) also competed well.

They didn’t get a spot on the podium, but Mendoza was proud of how well they performed.

“Roxsana was sick,” he noted. “She wrestled her heart out.”

Cisneros won two of her matches, bringing her total wins for the season to 32.

“We’re really proud of her.”

Rendon, who dominated her weight class throughout the season, had a difficult bracket, Mendoza said.

“She was a leader… there were girls she defeated during the season in a different bracket who placed higher,” he noted.

Other sophomores returning to provide a solid foundation for the Lady Grizzlies will be Riley Guerrero and Jasmine Rodriguez.

“They were both a match shy of the medal rounds,” Mendoza said.

Throughout the first day, Sunnyside traded first and second place standings, but it was the second day that they ran into trouble, he said.

“We lost some close matches,” Mendoza said.

Blankenship, one of two seniors this season, didn’t place as high as everyone had hoped.

In the semifinals, her folkstyle wrestling wasn’t winning points with the referee, Mendoza said. The calls were different than what was expected.

“She had a great year — what she did for the team was inspiring to the younger wrestlers,” he said.

“You have to be able to adapt,” Mendoza said, adding the team competes in tournaments across the state so it can familiarize itself with different referee and wrestling styles, learning how to adjust strategies to be effective.

“Steph fought hard even after the disappointing match,” he said.

The team’s only grappler to make it into the championship round was Lourdes “Luli” Torres.

She has twice competed against and defeated Ki-Be’s Maloree Calzadillas this season but was unable to do so for the championship.

The Bears’ 155-pound champion won a 17-8 major decision after contorting Torres shoulder in the second round of action.

Mendoza said the shoulder was nearly immobile from that point, making it difficult for Torres to gain an advantage.

It was the second year the junior Lady Grizzly has competed in the championship match and Mendoza is pleased she has another chance to make it to State next season.

“We’re proud of her for trying so hard and battling through with an injury,” he said, noting he wanted to stop the match several times. “… but I knew she’d kill me.”