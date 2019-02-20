Jose Castillo, 65, of Mabton died Feb. 14, 2019 in Mabton.
He was born Sept. 18,1953 in Fabens, Texas.
At the family’s request, no formal services will take place.
Those wishing to sign Jose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
