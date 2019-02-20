Hoops camp in March

— The Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a basketball camp for youngsters, ages 6-12.

There will be two sessions, one for 6 to 9-year-olds and another for 10 to 12-year-olds.

The camp will be Thursdays — March 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Younger players will take to the court at 4:15 p.m. on each of those days, and camp is at 5:15 p.m. for older players.

Space is limited with registration being accepted until 5 p.m. March 1 at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. Call 509-837-8660 for questions.