Hoops camp in March

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a basketball camp for youngsters, ages 6-12.
There will be two sessions, one for 6 to 9-year-olds and another for 10 to 12-year-olds.
The camp will be Thursdays — March 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Younger players will take to the court at 4:15 p.m. on each of those days, and camp is at 5:15 p.m. for older players.
Space is limited with registration being accepted until 5 p.m. March 1 at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. Call 509-837-8660 for questions.
