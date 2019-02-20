Home inspiration days set

PASCO — Kick off the winter blues and attend the annual Tri-Cities Home and Garden Show at the TRAC, 6600 Burden Boulevard, this weekend, Feb. 22-24. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are at the door.
The Central Washington Home and Garden Show will be held at the Yakima SunDome, March 8-10.
