Final weekend for musical

— This is the final weekend for the Valley Theatre Company’s production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave.

Performances will be Feb. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. All seats are reserved.

The musical comedy, which has received a lot of praise from opening weekend audiences, is presented in a series of vignettes and explores the often unexplainable and incomprehensible — love and relationships.

Tickets are available at www.ThePrincessTheatere.net and at the box office, 1228 Meade Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.