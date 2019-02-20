Engineering fun

YAKIMA — The annual “Engineering Day for Kids” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Yakima Valley College Hopf Union Building activity center.
Hosted by the college Engineering Department, in partnership with the Yakima branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the event will offer children an opportunity to experiment and explore the connections between math, science, and engineering.
The hands-on event is free for children ages 4-11.
