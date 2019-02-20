Alumni nominations sought

— The Yakima Valley College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Alumnus Award. The award will be presented at the YVC commencement ceremony in June.

Nomination forms are available online at www.yvcc.edu/students/alumni-alumnus-award/ or by contacting Laura Yolo at 509.574.4775 or at lyolo@yvcc.edu

Nomination criteria includes:

• Having attended YVC for a minimum of three quarters;

• attained at least 45 credits and has distinguished themselves in some positive manner.

Submission deadline is March 8, 2019.