William (Bill) Douglas Corpron, 66, of Yakima went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 10, 2019. He will be missed by many.

Bill was born on March 1, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas. Bill was born to Douglas O. Corpron and Helen L. Corpron and was the oldest of seven children. His family lived in Thailand for nine years as medical missionaries. While living in Thailand, Bill had a beloved pet monkey named Coco. The family moved back to the U.S. when Bill was 15 years old. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1970 and married his high school sweetheart Karen Hanthorn (Cyr).

He attended WSU and was an active member of the Farm House Fraternity while completing his pharmaceutical degree at WSU in 1975.

He worked as a pharmacist for 40 years and was a member of the West Valley Kiwanis Club. Bill and Karen were married for more than 25 years and had three daughters together.

Bill was known to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, even if that meant putting himself last. He loved to spend time in the mountains or at the ocean and enjoyed fishing and camping. He enjoyed singing in the car with his family on road trips. Some of the favorite trips were going to Fort Stevens and Ohanapecosh. Bill could sing harmony to any song and was a great guitar player. He enjoyed musicals, especially “The Sound of Music.” He was a big fan of the Seahawks and the WSU Cougars. Holidays were very sentimental to Bill, and his family traditions will carry on.

In 1998, Bill married Linda Visser of Sunnyside, and they were together for 15 years. They created many memories with their blended family and grandchildren. Most fondly remembered are the “Kids Christmas” tradition, trips to the cabin, and bird watching.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Douglas and Grace Corpron, grandfather Eli Ball, mother Helen Corpron, sister Pamela Corpron-Parker, and his step-son Andrew Jones.

He is survived by his father Douglas Corpron (Betty), his daughters Jennifer Carter (Josh), Lisa Bartheld (Chris), and Sarah Taylor (Josh), his nine grandchildren; Jessa, Jace, Brayden, Jocelyn, Kendal, Peyton, Cameron, Chesney and Brynley. He is also survived by his siblings Ken Corpron (Shannon), Cathy Smith (Kim), Dan Corpron (Julie), Karl Corpron (Jedean), Karyn Schimmels (Charley).

A celebration of Bill’s life will be at The Heights Church (formerly East Valley Foursquare Church), 101 Butterfield Rd., Yakima, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the American Diabetes Association, or to NAMI.