Ribbon cutting, open house set

— Prosser Memorial Health will celebrate the opening of its new Grandview clinic at 1003 Wallace Way with a ribbon cutting and open house beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

The event, which lasts until 6 p.m., will give residents an opportunity to meet the health care providers and tour the new facility.

The clinic will offer after-hours care in addition to being open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Health care providers will include Dr. Jose Santa Cruz, Erica Garza, ARNP, Steven Zirker, PA-C.