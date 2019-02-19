Legion crab feed tickets on sale

GRANDVIEW — The annual American Legion Crab Feed will be March 30, but crab lovers are encouraged get tickets now.
The “all you can eat” event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
For tickets, call Jim or Nancy Davidson at 509-882-1984, because, “no tickets will be sold at the door,” organizers announced.
Last year, the event was canceled because only six tickets were sold.
‘So those wishing to attend must call to make reservations,” said Jim Davidson.
“We do take credit cards,” he added.
The funds raised from the event support post operations.
