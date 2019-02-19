Lady Knights win 1B District championship

— Sunnyside Christian Lady Knights (6-0, 19-4) withstood a furious third quarter comeback and defeated Yakama Tribal (4-2, 14-9) 50-35 to win the Greater Columbia Gorge 1B District Championship and cut down the nets on Saturday afternoon.

“We started out fast and had to withstand a heck of a run by Tribal. I give them a lot of credit for that,” SCHS Head Coach Brian Bosma stated. “It looked like the moment was too big for some of us. In the end, the defensive deflections I think won it for us!”

The Lady Knights ran out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead and were up 24-16 at halftime.

Junior Madi Candanoza made it clear that they wanted to start fast and be the aggressive team.

“We wanted them to react to us. We didn’t want to react to how they were playing,” Candanoza declared.

The Eagles started the third quarter and played full court, man-to-man defense against Sunnyside Christian. Yakama Tribal’s defensive surge caused the Lady Knights to play tentative as they tightened up and started to commit costly turnovers.

Tribal capitalized on those fast break opportunities and scored 16 points to reclaim the momentum in the third period.

“It was slipping away. And once it starts to slip, you tighten up on offense even more,” Bosma acknowledged.

He recognized the importance of having the team focus on their defensive schemes, in order to transform those nervous feelings into a positive energy on the both ends of the court.

“In that third quarter, coach kept pushing us,” SCHS senior Abby Bravo said. “We kind of just pulled ourselves together and knew we had to get it done.”

Sophomore Jenna Andringa described how the Lady Knights began communicating with each other as they weathered the storm and discovered their poise.

“We started uplifting and high-fiving one another, motivating us to do better.”

As the third period was officially in the scorebook, Sunnyside Christian led 37-32 entering the final eight minutes.

“Our defense was the turning point. We knew we had to take care of the ball and play good defense,” Candanoza confirmed.

The positive energy that was fueled by the defense, led to Sunnyside Christian’s 13-point fourth quarter, while holding Yakama Tribal to three points and securing the championship title.

“When you feel nervous on defense, that’s just energy,” Bosma proclaimed. “That just fuels you to try harder. If we didn’t get it done at that end of the floor, we wouldn’t have pulled this game out. You have to find a way to win!”