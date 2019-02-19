Happy opening

— VALENTINE OPEN HOUSE – Grandview businesswoman Gloria Mendoza, far right, celebrated the opening of her latest venture “Gloria Casa de Vino” on Valentine’s Day. The event was held as a soft opening for the wine shop, 150 Division St. Mendoza, seated with Carlos and Araceli Marquez, said the wine bar will be open to the public March 11. The Marquez were enjoying their 20th Valentine’s Day together at the new wine bar. “We are selling premium wines from the Lower Valley,” she said, adding she is also working on a label of her own for future releases. Gloria’s Casa de Vino will be open 4-10 p.m. seven days a week.