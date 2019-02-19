Earl William Butler, 81, of Bonney Lake, formerly of the lower valley, died Feb. 10, 2019 in Bonney Lake.

He was born Dec. 31, 1937 in Cecil, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Zillah Cemetery in Zillah.

Those wishing to sign Earl’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.