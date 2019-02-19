City manager hosts city forum

SUNNYSIDE — City Manager Martin Casey will be the guest of honor at a community open house to take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the community center, 1521 S. First St.
Residents are welcome to meet Casey and share ideas about community activities.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment