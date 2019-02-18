Tana Marie Hunt, 57, of Wapato died Feb. 15, 2019 in Wapato.
She was born Sept. 25, 1961 in Toppenish.
A dressing was Saturday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home with overnight services following at the family home. Overnight services also took place Sunday, Feb. 17, at Toppenish Creek Longhouse in White Swan.
Burial was Monday morning, Feb. 18, at the Winnier Cemetery in Toppenish.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
