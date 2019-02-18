Sunnyside boys are third at Mat Classic XXXI

— The Grizzly wrestlers came home with the 4A third-place team trophy after competing in Mat Classic XXXI.

Freshman E.J. Villanueva claimed the 113-pound championship, Andrew Macias was second in the 126-pound classification, Fabian Ortega (120 lbs.) and Jose Campos (132 lbs.) were third and Austin Villanueva earned fifth in the 132-pound weight class.

“We’re pretty happy,” Coach George Paulus said.

The tournament was a “four-team race the whole way,” he said, noting Sunnyside, eventual champions Chiawana, the second-place team of Curtis and Mead battled for position.

Curtis gained the edge over the Grizzlies at 152 pounds, Paulus said.

As for his freshman champion, he said, “It was a pretty big deal.”

The team is fairly young, Paulus added, stating four medalists and four other state-qualifiers will return to the team next season.

“It’s cool when they are young — you just know it’s going to get better,” Paulus said.

Macias, he said, battled a two-time state champion in the title match. The sophomore went into the tournament ranked No. 7.

“You just never know what’s going to happen,” Paulus said of wrestling tournaments and the Mat Classic.

He acknowledged that each of the wrestlers were able to contribute to the overall team score regardless of whether they placed.

The big surprise for the team was the loss of Clayton Robert-Hill, who injured his ankle in the first round of competition.

“They acted like a team and took advantage of everything that went well,” Paulus said of the wrestlers.

He said the team supported each other and scored as individuals when the opportunities presented themselves.

The Villanueva brothers said the team is more like a brotherhood.

“I wouldn’t want to be on any other team,” E.J. Villanueva said.

“We’re all close… we win and lose as a team,” older brother Austin Villanueva said.

They said there was a disconnect among teammates on other teams on which they competed, but the Grizzlies have strong bonds.

“It’s been a good season… we were league and district champs… we would’ve been regional champs,” Paulus said with confidence.

He believes there would have been additional Grizzlies at Mat Classic had the regional tournament taken place.

“It would have been to our benefit,” Paulus said.

But that didn’t happen.

Several of the wrestlers competed at lower weights in the postseason than in the regular season. Paulus said that was by their choosing.

“Jose (Campos) and Austin (Villanueva) competing in the same weight class worked well,” he said. “It was a successful endeavor.”

Speaking of the older Villanueva brother, he was particularly pleased.

“Austin had a fiery tournament,” Paulus described, confirming the sophomore scored 72 points for the team, which was the second highest score for an individual in the tournament.

It was when Villanueva and Campos met on the mat that Villanueva had a battle on his hands. Campos prevailed to advance to the third/fourth- place match, and Villanueva was left to compete for fifth/sixth.

Competing against Campos was going to be a challenge, Villanueva said.

“It was his senior year,” he said of his teammate, adding he was happy they were both going to have a position on the podium.

Losing to his teammate was bittersweet, though.

Knowing he had the second highest score among the individual wrestlers is also bittersweet.

“It doesn’t feel good to have people place higher, but I had to go back for the team,” Villanueva said.

Ultimately, he was happy to have contributed so many points to the team score.

“We have a good nucleus,” Paulus said of those who will return, including the Villanuevas.

The team’s champion, E.J., said his toughest match was in the semi-final round.

“He (Noah Cortez of Graham-Kapowsin) was strong… his hips were super strong,” the younger Villanueva said. “I knew I had to grind it out.”

Villanueva prevailed by a 6-2 decision over the junior, advancing to title match against Auburn Riverside’s Jaden Cassel.

“He was good, but I felt him break in my last takedown,” Villanueva said of the match, which he won 7-2.

As for the format of the tournament, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association reorganizing from a 16 to 32-man bracket due to the loss of regionals statewide, Paulus said it went smoothly with a few minor glitches.

“But it looks like they will return to a 16-man bracket,” he explained, noticing the days were longer with the expanded format.

Saturday’s medal rounds didn’t end until after 11 p.m. and it was nearly midnight when the final trophy was presented, Paulus said.

Attendance was at or near capacity, however.

“It was a huge crowd,” Paulus said.

Because the days were long, he said the wrestlers had to be forced to take a moment to sit down. “There weren’t any breaks… having them on their feet on the concrete all day was hard on the legs.”

Austin Villanueva had the chance to experience last year’s tournament but didn’t place. This year was different all-around.

“It felt good to earn a place on the podium,” he said.

For the wrestlers, that is the reward they all sought this season — standing on the podium at Mat Classic XXXI.