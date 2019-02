Robert D. Hall, 79, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in his California home.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1940 in Toppenish, to Hugh M. Hall and Sarah LaRene (Dunn) Hall. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1958. He attended Yakima Valley Community College and at the age of 20 purchased Bob’s Drive-In in Sunnyside.

By the age of 22, he not only owned Bob’s Drive-In, but Bob’s Big Burgers (3 B’s) also in Sunnyside and the Humdinger Drive-In in Goldendale.

In 1964 he started working with New York Life Insurance Company and that became his life’s work.

Bob was an Eagle Scout and a passionate supporter of the Grand Columbia Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited and Rotary, as well as, one of the founders of the Yakima Convention Center in Yakima. When Heritage (College) University began developing their institution he supported their efforts through fundraising and donations.

Bob met Judith R. (Montgomery) Hall when she applied for a job at Bob’s Drive-In and the two married on April 18, 1961. They continued their love affair for 58 years. Bob and Judy enjoyed spending time with friends and family. The two of them looked forward to their annual trip to California where they were able to spend a couple months playing golf, entertaining, and spending time in a warmer climate.

Together, they had two children, Robert W. Hall and Cynthia S. (Hall) Johnson.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, son, Robert (Michelle), daughter, Cynthia (John), five grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Meghan (Robert), Jessica, Andrew and three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Jase and Carson, along with two brothers, Theodore (Nancy) Hall and Oren (Margo) Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Sarah LaRene Hall.

There will be a private family inurnment. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Yakima Country Club, 500 Country Club Drive, Yakima.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Columbia Council Boy Scouts of America,12 N. 10th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902, (509) 453-4795 or a charity of your choice, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA., 98936 who is caring for the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

The Hall family would like to extend its gratitude to Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory for their kindness, support, and extra efforts to get Bob back to Yakima from California.

Bob was an avid hunter; therefore, we hope that he is flying with the geese in formation, hunting salmon with the grizzlies, and watching over us with angels.