Frequent flyer thanks city crews

— Stuart Turner, a frequent flyer to the Sunnyside Municipal Airport, found a cleared runway on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, as his Cessna Centurian 210 plane approached the field east of town.

It was a pleasant surprise that he shared with his longtime friend, and fellow pilot, Ted Durfey of Sunnyside.

Durfey, in turn, commented on the “… great job the city had done in being on top of the snow removal at the airport.”

Turner, who conducts a lot of business from the Sunnyside Airport, said following the area’s first significant snowfall, he was shocked when he touched down at 8 a.m. The city crews had plowed all of the runway, taxiways and between the hangars.

Turner said that the snow removal allowed normal flight operations and emergency medical flights.

He noted that Prosser’s Port of Benton airport had issued a Notice to Airman advisory by the FFA to warn of ice and slick conditions on its airport.

“No notice was required for Sunnyside,” he enthused, adding he thanked the snow crews for their work.

“I’m grateful for the attention to pilot safety. Sunnyside had a nice air strip,” said Turner.

Turner, who owns a hangar at the local airport, said he does a lot of business from the local aviation field.

“I like the field as it has no obstructions surrounding it and great fuel prices,” he said.

In addition, he said that the recent airfield improvements have been very welcome.

“The proximity of the airfield to the city and its good condition, upgrades, nice approaches, fuel — all combine to make it a winner,” Turner concluded.