As of Friday, February 15, 2019
Thomas David Siegle, 79, of Zillah died Feb. 11, 2019 at his home in Zillah.
He was born March 18, 1939 in Washington, D.C.
Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah is in care of arrangements.
