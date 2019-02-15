Longtime Sunnyside resident Phyllis “Arlene” Paul went to her heavenly home on Thursday Feb. 7, 2019 in Kennewick, Wash. Arlene was born in Natoma, Kan. on April 11, 1932 to Richard and Phyllis (Petty) Rogers; she was the first of seven children. She received her elementary education in the small town of Osborne.

In order to receive a high school education, she had lived with friends in a larger town. In 1946, the family sold their farm in Kansas and moved to Outlook, Wash. Arlene graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1950. In 1953, she was the president of the graduating class of Registered Nurses at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash. Arlene worked at Valley Memorial/Sunnyside Community Hospital for over 36 years. Nine of those years she worked night shift so that she could take care of her children during the day. In 1990, she was honored as “Nurse of the Year” by the hospital. After retiring from the hospital, she worked for Lower Valley Hospice/Heartlinks Hospice for several years.

On Aug. 14, 1953, Arlene married Charles Paul. They were married for 59 years. Charles and Arlene had a small produce farm just outside of Sunnyside, where they raised produce to sale at the farmers markets up and down the Valley. After retiring as a nurse, Arlene was always right beside Chuck, hoeing the weeds, harvesting the crops and selling at the markets. She also helped him with firewood sales; splitting logs, loading and unloading the truck.

Arlene loved to quilt and embroider. She made baby quilts for all of her grandchildren and most of her great grandchildren. She was an avid reader. She was known for her pies, cookies and cinnamon rolls.

She loved hand clapping, foot stomping music. She was known for “dancing to the music” right up until the end.

Arlene had a strong faith in God and was a regular attender at the Neighborhood Church in Sunnyside.

She was faithful to take all six of her children to church even after working all night.

Arlene is survived by two sons, Bruce (Sharon) of Sunnyside, Philip of Tacoma; three daughters,

Barbara (Michael) Leaverton, of Tri-Cities, Melody (Steve) Van Belle, of Prosser, Renee (David) Gangloff of Seatac; daughter-in-law, Rox Ann of Tri-Cities, 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank & Lynn Rogers and sister, Connie McDonald.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles, son Tom, parents, two sisters and one brother.

Graveside services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lower Valley Cemetery followed by a memorial service and reception at the Neighborhood Church in Sunnyside at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Neighborhood Church or Heartlinks Hospice.