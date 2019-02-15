As of Friday, February 15, 2019
Lorna Lee Wambaugh, 72, of Zillah died Feb. 15, 2019 at her Zillah home.
She was born Feb. 25, 1946 in Yakima.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah is in care of arrangements.
