Mustangs down, but not out

— Poor shooting was the undoing of the Mustangs in the Wednesday night Central Washington Athletic District Championship game against Selah.

That’s according to Coach Toby Cox, who said Prosser was just 32 percent.

“We got our shots off… just couldn’t make anything,” he said.

The Vikings were on their game with home court advantage, hitting their shots “… well, just like normal,” Cox said, noting the host team was 55 percent shooting.

Striking the basket with a game high 29 points was Viking Calvin Herting. Teammate Noah Pepper scored 23 and Elijah Pepper knocked in 21.

Selah opened the game 18-13 and added to the score with 21 points to Prosser’s 19 for a 39-32 halftime advantage.

In the third period, the Vikings outscored the Mustangs 26-14 and wrapped the game with a 24-15 fourth-quarter showing.

For the Mustangs, the only player to score in double digits with 22 points was Haden Hicks.

The loss means the Mustangs host Pullman at 6 p.m. Saturday in a Great Northern League-Central Washington Athletic Conference glue crossover to stay alive in the postseason.

The winner advances to Regionals.