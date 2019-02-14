Lionel L. Keel, 72, of Sunnyside died Feb. 11, 2019 in Sunnyside.

He was born Aug. 21, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lionel and his family moved to Sunnyside when he was a kid. He knew a lot of people from school and from working in the valley.

In the late 60s, he met his first wife, Barbara Dobrauc. They lived only about half a mile from each other. In the summer of 1966, his daughter Sarah was born.

Lionel worked at a lot of places, including the rendering plant and turkey plant, Pete Barr and Bill’s Towing. Two years later, the marriage ended in divorce. In the mid-70s, he remarried Zeta Everhart and they made their home on County Line Road in Sunnyside. In 1979, his second daughter Clarissa was born. He continued to work for Anderson Ranch, driving combine in the wheat fields between Sunnyside and Prosser. He then got a job at Welch’s in Grandview as a laborer.

In the summer of 1983, his first daughter, whom he hadn’t seen in 14 years met him and his brother and his wife and Sarah’s sister Clarissa, who was five years old. Sarah told her dad he was going to be a grandpa in a few months. He was so happy knowing he was to be a grandpa, he began taking bets if it would be a boy or a girl.

In Oct. 4, 1983, dragging his feet in from a long night at work, he came to walk the hallway of the hospital with his arm around his daughter who was in labor for a long time.

When he came back on Oct. 5, his bet on a boy arrived. Lionel and his grandson Joshua bonded at that very moment.

Lionel traveled a lot to Arizona where his folks lived in the town of Dolan Springs. He would go back and forth with Zeta and Clarissa.

Lionel never wanted to be grounded to one particular place. He wanted to see and live life to the fullest. He lived in Spokane, California and Arizona. In the early 90s, he and Zeta divorced. He later was married Susan Peebles, but that marriage lasted a short time.

Lionel was the type of guy who loved to go fishing and camping and to be with his daughters, grandsons and great-grandchildren.

He moved to Yakima after his first great-grandson was born. He then traveled back and forth to Arizona. He came back when his other two great-grandchildren were born. He moved one more time to Arizona and then decided Washington would be his permanent home in 2013.

Lionel moved to Benton City, but his health wasn’t doing well. So, the family decided to move him to Sunnyside to be closer to them. He lived at Sun Terrance Assisted Living for five years. But he still had his freedom to go camping and fishing with his family and to take long drives with his brother Monty, talking about the changes in the valley. He loved to take out his electric bike and cruise around Sunnyside for hours, going to Ace Hardware, roaming the aisles.

Lionel could tell come good jokes and fascinating stories about his travels. Lionel had touched the hearts of many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Rhoda Keel of Arizona, and one brother, Forest Keel of Grandview.

He is survived by his daughters Sarah Walton of Sunnyside and Clarissa Keel Hartelius of Kennewick, one grandson Joshua Hankins and three great-grandsons, six siblings: Jack L. Keel, Gig Harbor, Lloyd W. Keel of Arizona, Monty A. Keel of Prosser, and Holly B. Keel, Janiel Keel Robsen and Perry M. Keel, all of Arizona, Alex D. Keel of Kennewick, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No formal services are planned. A celebration of life for family and friends will be in June.