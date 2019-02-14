Linda Lou Foreman , 76, Goldendale, died Feb. 12, 2019 , in Yakima.

She was born Jan. 14, 1943 in New London, Iowa.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

