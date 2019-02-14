Linda Lou Foreman , 76, Goldendale, died Feb. 12, 2019 , in Yakima.
She was born Jan. 14, 1943 in New London, Iowa.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Lind’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangement.
