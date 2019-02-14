Lady ‘Hounds win 2A District Championship

— Twenty years in the making, the Lady ‘Hounds punched their winning ticket to Regionals with a defeat of Ellensburg, 54-52, for the 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference Girls District Championship on Wednesday night.

“I have to thank all my teammates on how we worked the ball around. It was just awesome. We just shared it, and that’s what being a team is. It was all about our chemistry together,” GHS senior Karina Fajardo emphatically stated.

While Grandview fans enthusiastically celebrated the team’s championship by singing along with Queen’s, “We Are the Champions,” blaring out from a boom box on the gym floor, the-on-to-state party was just getting started.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to coach these girls. I’m not shocked. I’m not. I knew we were good enough at the end of last year that we were headed in the right direction,” GHS Head Coach Glenn Braman exclaimed. “I believed in them the whole time, and I know they believed in themselves.”



Following a Bulldog timeout, and trailing 52-50 with 37.5 seconds remaining, Ellensburg, seeded No. 5 (12-6, 16-7), inbounded the ball to junior Brinley Hagemeier who took the pass and quickly pushed the ball over half court.

GHS, seeded No.3 (13-5, 17-5), had been playing straight up, man-to-man defense for the entire game.

Junior Andrea Laurean rotated to the ball and was aggressively running next to Hagemeier along the sideline.

As Laurean applied strong defensive coverage to prevent the EHS guard from dribbling toward the middle of the paint, the right arm extended into the defensive point guard’s body.

The official at the end of the floor immediately called an offensive foul on Hagemeier, and the home court fans erupted.

The Lady ‘Hounds were awarded possession and clung to a 52-50 lead.

There was 22.3 left when senior Michelle Ruiz caught the inbound pass on the run and dribbled through the Bulldog defense.

She powered her way to the basket and was fouled in the act of shooting with 13.7 ticks on the clock.

Ruiz, the seventh member of the school’s 1,000th career point club, stepped up to the line to shoot two free throws and calmly knocked them both down to increase their lead to four.

Ellensburg scored in 9.4 seconds on a layup and cut the GHS lead to 54-52.

After, Braman called timeout to discuss an inbound strategy from underneath their basket and to avoid a 5-second turnover penalty.

Junior Bailey Duis threw a half court pass into the hands of Laurean, who ran toward the ‘Hounds’ basket and was fouled with 2.8 seconds remaining in the game.

The well-executed play appeared to all but seal the victory, regardless of the two missed free throws.

Ellensburg rebounded the second free throw attempt and heaved up a failed desperation shot from beyond half court as time expired.

An avalanche of fans made their way onto the court to congratulate and share in the magical moment of the Lady ‘Hounds’ 2019 2A CWAC Girls District Championship and automatic regional playoff bid.

“This was my last year. I just wanted to go out loud and take the title,” Ruiz explained as she soaked up the celebratory experience with accomplished emotion. “We played our hearts out. We knew what we had to do, and we just took it to them!”

The team cut down the nets as players commemorated the 20th anniversary of their last district championship title and posed for team pictures to record the Greyhound achievement.

“There was a lot of heart and passion with the community coming together to show how important athletics and education are here… it’s been a long 20 years, and what a special night for our student athletes and the community,” GHS Principal Kim Casey said.

Further information related to the Greyhounds’ Regional game will be provided as it becomes available.