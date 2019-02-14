Jaime Perez, 58, lost a short and hard-fought battle to cancer on the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in his Sunnyside home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. He leaves a legacy of hard work and perseverance.

Jaime was born on Oct. 19, 1960 in Compton, Calif., to Heberto and Carmen Perez. There are numerous stories of his smart business sense at a significantly young age, where he would collect rocks and bottles to trade for candy. He was always motivated and put 100 percent effort into anything he put his mind to.

Jaime began a career with Aflac in 2008. He quickly rose to be one of the top producers in Eastern Washington. In fact, he was the top producer for several years. He won many awards and accolades from Aflac and was rewarded with trips to many locations because of his efforts. He continued to faithfully serve his clients until he was physically unable to do so.

He was a valued member of the Pacific Northwest Aflac team and he will be missed.

Jaime and his family suffered the tragic loss of his first wife Rebecca Rodriguez, 33, of Eagle Pass, Texas and youngest daughters Rebecca,5, and twins Amanda and Brenda, 10 months, in 2001 when their vehicle slid off a 20-foot embankment into the Yakima River in Prosser.

He first met Rebecca through a strong friendship with her brother Pedro at a young age and they were married in 1984. They lost their first-born son, Jaime Jr., in 1985, when he was only one month old. They had six daughters thereafter.

Jaime is survived by his wife Rosie Perez of 10 years, his daughters Carmen Perez, Alyssa Jasso, Cecilia Perez, son Blake Perez, stepson Fidel Gonzalez; eight grandchildren: Rebecca,15, Samantha Rose, 11, DJ, 8, Makayla, 6, Mila, 5, Conor, 2, Karmine, 1, and Maggie, 8 months; and siblings Dora, Carmen, Beatrice and younger brother Javier.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his siblings Jesus Fernando, Heberto, and Rosalinda.

Jaime enjoyed spending time outdoors, manicuring his lawn, growing amazing gardens, canning, cooking, and carpentry. He loved to spend time with family and friends and was always there to help with household projects. He will always be remembered for making people laugh, dancing and singing all the time, and gathering loved ones to play his favorite dice game “Ten-thousand.”

A special thank you to the people at Heartlinks Hospice in Sunnyside for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Valley Hills Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

Visitation was scheduled from 4- 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral services for Jaime will also be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, February 15.

He will be laid to rest at Prosser Cemetery following the services.

