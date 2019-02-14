Off to the Dome

SUNNYSIDE — SEND OFF — At right, Andrew Macias, Austin Villanueva, Isaiah Lopez and Fabian Ortega of the Sunnyside High School boys wrestling team make their way toward the high school gym exit during a send-off, honoring the grapplers to compete in Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome. “There were so many (wrestlers) we didn’t have enough vans. So, the boys are on a bus… it’s a good problem to have,” Athletic Director Scott Paine said as a caravan left the school parking lot Thursday morning.
