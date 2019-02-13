Thrift store profits aid hospice care

— It was a record-setting year for the Hospice Benefit Shop (HoBS), thanks to the generous community support.

The non-profit thrift store raised $179,000 that goes to support end of life care, offered by Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care headquartered in Sunnyside.

The organization is now marking its 40th year serving hospice patients from Yakima to the Tri-Cities, said Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care development director Shelby Moore.

“It’s was an amazing year, both from the community involvement and sales,” Moore said.



“We raised almost $30,000 about our budgeted 2018 goal,” she added.

Moore said the money raised by HoBS covers store expenses and directly benefits those who need, but cannot afford, hospice and palliative care services.

HoBS manager Vickie Escobar said one key to the shop’s tremendous success has been the constant supply of quality items, many of them new, donated by area residents.

“People understand how important end of life services are for patients and their families, and donating unwanted household items is a great way for them to help, too,” Escobar said.

In turn, the thrift shop offers a valuable service to valley residents by providing reasonably priced clothing, books, jewelry, toys and assorted household goods.

The charity thrift store opened in 1998 under the guiding hand of Jan Nilsson and 12 other volunteers in memory of Nilsson’s mother-in-law Anne O. Witcraft.

Heartlinks later purchased the store building at 612 Fifth St., where HoBS operates six days a week. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The store is open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations are always welcome, and volunteers are always needed.

For details, email Escobar at vicki@heartlinkshopsice.org.