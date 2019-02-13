SUNNYSIDE — Take your daughter dancing at a special wonderland Valentine dance for fathers and daughters scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Sponsored by the city parks and recreation department, the fee is $5 per father/father-figure. Daughters get in free.
Tickets are available at the community center and at city hall.
