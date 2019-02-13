Steven Mitchell Maltos, 58, longtime Yakima Valley resident, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Seattle.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1960 in Ipswich, England, the son of Dorothy (Luke) and Thomas Moore Price. He grew up in Mabton, Wash. with his parents Valeriano and Consuelo Maltos.

Steve received his early education in Mabton. Later, he earned a degree in Building Maintenance Operations at Perry Technical Institute in Yakima. He worked in construction for various companies. He also worked for the city of Richland in wastewater management.

He was very proud of his Native American heritage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns and spending quality time with his family.

Steven is survived by the mother of his children and lifetime friend Francisca Rodriguez, three children, Israel Maltos, Christina Maltos and Amanda Maltos Gonzalez, seven grandchildren, four brothers and three sisters.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one brother and his son in law.

Viewing and visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Wash.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

