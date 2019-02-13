Robert Samuel Taylor, 62, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Bobby “C,” as his family and close friends called him, had the heart of a giant. Bobby lived his life putting others first. He had a unique gift of seeing the value in others. Bobby could also name that tune in less notes than any other living human being. He knew who sang almost any song, and what year, month, day and hour the song was released. The day John Lennon died, forget about it!

Bobby graduated from Chaparral High School in Las Vegas in 1976, and immediately went into the kitchen. His cooking wasn’t just a meal, it was an adventure, and yes, the eight egg omelets are true. However, it wasn’t just that one extra shrimp hidden under the French fries that brought customers back, it was him!

He is preceded by our mother Norma Benedetti Taylor, his wife Penny, step- mother Joan, and sister-in-law Michelle.

He is survived by his father Robert Taylor, step- siblings Gary, Nancy, Cindy and their families. He also leaves his brother, Russ and wife Rebecca, his nephew Tim and wife Jenna, niece Samantha, “Little Man” Dante, and his beloved dog Vixie.

He would say “blood is thicker than water,” and if you knew him, you already know he saw you.

Viewing and visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

A Celebration of Life will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Sunnyside, V.F.W.

