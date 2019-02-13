Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

Feb. 2

Francisco J. Villa-Mancera, dob: 10/18/88; driving and give false information, driving with no valid operator

Feb. 3

Arnoldo H. Rodriguez, dob: 10/18/80; disorderly conduct.

Christian I. Ayala, dob: 7/29/00; threat to do harm, minor in possession, minor in consumption.

Ezekiel R. Canales, dob 4/17/91; driving under influence, disorderly conduct.

Feb. 4

Jose Martinez, Jr, dob: 1/11/74; driving while licenses suspended.

Derrick C. Stahl, dob: 9/20/79; fourth degree assault.

Jose M. Verduzco, dob: 10/15/85; Grandview Court Commitment.

Jordin M. Lemus, dob: 9/4/96; Toppenish Police department.

Jairo R. Cardenas, dob: 1/29/88; fourth degree domestic violence assault, driving under influence, driving while license suspended reckless driving.

Luis D. Zepeda Ortega, dob: 4/18/93; violation of domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest.

FEb. 5

Jose Martinez, Jr. dob:1/11/74; driving with license suspended.

Derrick C. Stahl, dob: 9/20/79; fourth degree assault.

Jose M. Verduzco, dob: 10/15/85; Grandview court commitment.

Jordin M. Lemus, dob: 9/4/96; Toppenish Police Department.

FEb. 6

Martin Sandoval Jr, dob: 12/1/87; Toppenish Police Department.

Clarence K. Tahkeal, dob:4/26/71; DOC contract-Sunnyside.

Janet S. Castillo. Dob: 1/19.94; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Pedro A. Diera-Valdez, dob: 2/20/97; Grandview Court Commitment.

Jose M. Flores, dob: 3/11/99; Grandview Court commitment.

Juan C. Gonzalez, dob: 12/23/87; Grandview court commitment.

Demitre S. Rodriguez, dob: 2/24/87; negligent driving.

Edgar A. Santoyo, dob: 9/20/97; Toppenish Police department.

Feb. 7

Roel R. Martinez, dob: 3/19/68; fourth degree assault.

Rodolfo Martinez, dob: 3/14/65; Othello Police.

FEb. 8

Aves L. Palmer, dob: 5/24/68; driving while license suspended.

Privimitivo Estrada, dob: 3/10/46; related incidents.

Feb 10

Armando A. Gutierrez, dob: 3/30/81; obstructing a law officer, driving while licenses suspended.

Feb. 11

Jose A. Linares-Rivera, dob: 12/7/89; investigation.

Sunnyside fire calls

Feb. 9

Aid call vehicle fire in the 500 block of Scoon Road.

Aid call to 900 block of Anne Avenue.

Aid call to 1500 block of Federal Way.

Aid call to the 800 block of South 16th Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of Arms Road.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Motor vehicle call with no injuries in the 6700 block of Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 19—block of Dekker Road.

Aid call to the 800 block South 16th Street.

Feb. 10

Aid call to the 1300 block of South Seventh Street.

Aid call to the 300 block of Alphabet lane.

Aid call to the 300 block of South Fifth Street.

Aid call to the 2200 block of North Granger Road.

FEB 11

Building fire in the 500 block of Concord Avenue.

Aid call to the 1500 block of South Sixth Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Feb. 12

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JANUARY 5

Non-injury crash on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on West Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East South Hill Road at Saul Road.

Court order service on North 14th Street.

Harassment on East Franklin Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Utility problem on South Fourth Street.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on Blaine Avenue.

JANUARY 6

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on North Mclean Road.

Fraud on South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Unknown crash on East Allen Road.

Burglary on West Madison Avenue.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Code enforce on Midvale Road.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Grant Avenue.

JANUARY 7

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Theft on North 16th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Found property on South 13th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road at South Hill.

Traffic hazard on Midvale Road at Alexander Road.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on South Fourth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

JANUARY 8

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Franklin Court.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on Picard Place.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Found property on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Cemetery Road.

JANUARY 9

Theft on South 14th Street.

Theft on South 14th Street.

Vehicle prowl on South 14th Street.

Vehicle prowl on South 14th Street.

Vehicle prowl on South 14th Street.

Vehicle prowl on South 14th Street.

Fire vehicle on Scoon Road

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at North Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at North First Street.

Traffic hazard on Allen Road.

Traffic hazard on Ray Road at East Alexander Road.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street.

JANUARY 10

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Place.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Runaway juvenile on North Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.

Utility problem on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 14th Street at North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.

Attempt to locate on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

JANUARY 11

Suicidal person on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 13th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South 11th Street.

Disorderly on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Vehicle theft on North Mclean Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Kristen Avenue.

Sex crime on Cascade Way.

Vehicle prowl on Julia Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Traffic hazard on Ravine Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Alley at McClain Drive.

Fraud on East Kearney Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Court order serviced on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on West Riverside Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 11th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative on Homer Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JANUARY 5

Hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street at Division Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 at Milepost 75 Off Ramp.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Non-injury crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost West.

Unknown crash on East Wine Country Road at South County Line Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way at West Forsell Road.

Found property on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

JANUARY 6

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street at Butternut Road.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on Ash Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road at West Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem on Wilson Highway.

Parking problem on Wilson Highway.

Parking problem on Wilson Highway.

Parking problem on Wilson Highway.

Parking problem on West Bonnieview Road.

JANUARY 7

Traffic hazard on Elm Street.

Malicious mischief on Wilson Highway.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Malicious mischief on Wilson Highway at Deangela Drive.

Malicious mischief on Wilson Highway.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on Forrest Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Douglas Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fourth Street at Avenue D.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on Division Street.

Unsecure premises on North Elm Street.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

JANUARY 8

Intoxication on West Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on West Second Street.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Warrant service on West Fifth Street.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on Highland Road at South County Line.

Suspicious circumstance on West Bonnieview Road.

Resident dispute on Apache Drive.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run crash on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Lane.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Fire structure on Klock Road.

JANUARY 9

Suspicious circumstance on Klock Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 Highway East.

Utility problem on South Euclid Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Division Street at West Fifth Street.

Utility problem on Elm Street at East Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway.

Utility problem on East Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Division Street at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic offense on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Forsell Road at Wallace Way.

Non-injury crash on Arikara Drive.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road at Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on Forrest Road at West Forsell Road.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway at Deangela Drive.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway at Jackson Drive.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at Apricot Road.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway at Deangela Drive.

Traffic hazard on Wilson Highway.

Traffic hazard on Division Street at East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on East Bonnieview Road at North Birch Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way at West Forsell Road.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road at Viall Road.

Traffic hazard on Arteaga Circle.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road at Viall Road.

JANUARY 10

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at King Street.

Traffic hazard on North Birch Street at Washington Street.

Traffic hazard on Avenue E

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at Hillcrest Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Vehicle prowl on South Euclid Road.

Suicidal person on Jefferson Drive.

Traffic hazard on Wyant Way.

Traffic hazard on Nicka Road at Conestoga Way.

Vehicle prowl on South Euclid Road.

Assault on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on East Stover Road at West Wine Count Road.

Driving under the influence on Avenue D.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Hillcrest Road.

Attempt to locate on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

JANUARY 11

Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Hillcrest Road at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Third Street at Avenue D.

Vehicle prowl on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road at West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Hit-and-run crash on North Euclid Road at West Wine Country Road.

Threats on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at Westridge Drive.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on East Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

JANUARY 12

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road at Stassen Way.

GRANGER POLICE

JANUARY 5

Suspicious circumstance on Mentzer at Avenue E.

Suspicious circumstance on Roosevelt Avenue at G Avenue.

JANUARY 6

Parking problem on Fourth Street.

Wanted person on Main Street.

Overdose on East Third Street.

JANUARY 7

Assault on Bailey Avenue.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at State Route 223.

JANUARY 8

Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.

JANUARY 9

Domestic disturbance on East Second Street.

JANUARY 10

Traffic hazard on Peterson Avenue at West Boulevard North.

Domestic disturbance on Fourth Avenue.

JANUARY 11

Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.

PROSSER POLICE

JANUARY 25

Fraud on New Gate Drive.

Suspicious person on Merlot Drive.

JANUARY 26

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive.

Graffiti on Sixth Street.

Theft on Brown Street.

Theft on Old Inland Empire Highway.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Alexander Court.

Traffic stop on Gap Road at Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Old Inland Empire Highway.

Traffic stop on Eighty Street at Grant Avenue.

JANUARY 27

Assault on Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Seventh Street at Meade Avenue.

JANUARY 28

Vehicle prowl on Benson Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Benson Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Benson Avenue.

JANUARY 29

Suspicious circumstance on Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Court.

JANUARY 30

Assault on Prosser Avenue.

Fraud on Bennett Avenue.

Scam on Alexander Court.

JANUARY 31

Fraud on Kinney Way.

Graffiti on Sheridan Avenue.

Resident complaint on Burgundy Place.

Non-injury crash on Merlot Drive.

WAPATO POLICE

JANUARY 5

Traffic hazard on Donald Wapato Road at Ivy Street.

Vehicle theft on North Central Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on South Frontage Road.

JANUARY 8

Non-injury crash on West First Street.

JANUARY 9

Unwanted guest on East Second street.

JANUARY 11

Industrial incident on Hoffer Road.

Vehicle theft on South Tieton Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JANUARY 5

Non-injury crash on Appleway Road at Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Beam Road.

Harassment on Nass Road, Granger.

Runaway juvenile on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash on North County Line Road at Hanks Road, Grandview.

Attempt to locate on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on West Charvet Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Vance Road, Mabton.

Unknown crash on Apricot Road at Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Wellner Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

JANUARY 6

Non-injury crash on West Sunnyside Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at Dekker Road, Outlook.

Unknown crash on Interstate 82 at West Sunnyside Road, Outlook

Non-injury crash on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 at North Meyers Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at Cemetery Road, Outlook.

Parking problem on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

JANUARY 7

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Livestock incident on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Beam Road, Granger.

Malicious mischief on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Lost property on East Houghton Road, Outlook.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Wapato Road at Interstate 82, West, Wapato.

Burglary on Blue Goose Road, Zillah.

Hit-and-run crash on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Bethany Road, Grandview.

JANUARY 8

Suspicious circumstance on Hawkins Road, Zillah.

Traffic offense on Thorp Road at Ganglia Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Highland Road at South County Line Road.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 70 East, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Harassment on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Robbery on Clark Road, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Ray Road at Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

JANUARY 9

Assault on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Independence Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 Highway East, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Maple Grove Road at Outlook Road, Outlook.

Unknown crash on Van Belle Road at Price Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway at Thorp Road.

Traffic hazard on Maple Grove Road at Arrowsmith Road, Outlook.

Death investigation on Christenson Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Independence Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Maple Grove Road at Arrowsmith Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Independence Road at North Outlook, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road at Price Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Hudson Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at Apricot Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Maple Grove Road at Reeves Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Glade Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Gurley Road at Arms Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road at Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Kellum Road at Dekker Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Durham Road at Division Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road at Nichols Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on High School Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Albro Road at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Decker Road at Gurley Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Gulden Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Cemetery Road at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on East Zillah Drive, Granger.

Traffic hazard on Ray Road at Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Forsell Road, Grandview.

JANUARY 10

Theft on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on West Riverside Avenue, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Van Belle Road at Beam Road, Granger.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road at Forsell Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Juvenile problem on Makayla Way, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Forsell Road at Wing Hill Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Knowles Road at Dekker Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Abandoned vehicle on Gurley Road, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Vehicle theft on Crewport Road, Granger.

JANUARY 11

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 Highway West at Milepost 50 East, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Hornby Road at Chase Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Hudson Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Nelson Road, Granger.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 Highway West, Granger.

Juvenile problem on Wampler Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on South 17th Street, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

JANUARY 5

Assault on Meade Drive.

JANUARY 6

Threats on Second Avenue.

Burglary on First Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Third Avenue.

Fraud on Sharon Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Second Avenue.

JANUARY 7

Threats on Second Avenue.

JANUARY 8

Assault on Cutler Way.

Non-injury crash on South First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Seventh Street.

Theft on Vintage Valley Parkway.

JANUARY 9

Juvenile problem on Pollock Avenue.

Theft on Linda Street.

Death investigation on Sunset Way.