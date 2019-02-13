Phyllis “Arlene” Paul, 86, a longtime Sunnyside resident died Feb. 7, 2019 in Kennewick.
Graveside service will be held at 1p.m., Saturday March 2, 2019 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens with a memorial service following at the Sunnyside Assembly of God at 2 p.m.
Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish is in care of the arrangements.
