Pageant is Sunday

Credit: Melanie Estley/Miss Prosser Program
CANDIDATES ARE READY – The 2019 Miss Prosser Pageant is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at in the Prosser High School Multipurpose Room. Tickets are available at Sixth Street Art Gallery, Prosser Chamber of Commerce and at the door. This year’s candidates are Charlee Derrick, Jenna Schnellbach, Juliet Williams, Lily Morton, Alyssa Galindo and Brooklyn Schultz.
