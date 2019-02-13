Outlook Elementary School January 2019 Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Dariel Zuniga, Alexia Corona-Manzo, Alejandro Jaiden Ochoa, Ares Castellanos, Giuliana Ornelas, Citlalli Romero and Yazlin Rojas-Vazquez; second row: Arianna Garcia, Dionisio Hernandez-Lua, Nathen Ramirez, Ailyn Gutierrez and Noe Perez; third row: Jordan Alvarez- Ortiz, Ava Hopper, Ashley Mendoza, Jesus Villa- Abundiz Jr., Suheidy Cardoso-Munguia, Heidi Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Kayla Garibay, Leonardo Munguia-Macias and Adair Valencia; fourth row: Yolie Avina, Mareli Larios-Valencia, Jesus Corona-Manzo, Ramon Perez Jr., Reyes Alcantar, Davian Mendoza, Jonathan Ruiz-Velazquez, Alicia Ramos, Alayna Perales, Mariany Guizar and Monique Orduno; back row: Serenity Munguia, Anna Sequen-Andrade, Oscar Bonilla, Anthony Medina, Christian Huerta, Gunner Porter, Cynthia Rodriguez and Sarai Rodriguez. Not pictured are Jeremiah Arreola, Xavier Avila, Luis Rivera-Arteaga, Jaylene Torres, Julianna Cruz-Arredondo, Valeria Sandoval, Natalie Lara-Fuerte, Brisceida Martinez-Diaz, Sammy Bravo-Madriga and Victoria Valencia.
