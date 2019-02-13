Mary G. Embree, 88, of Sunnyside died Feb. 9, 2019 in Yakima.

She was born Sept. 9, 1930 in Walla Walla.

Viewing and visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign her online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.