Local man wins in consolation round

— The annual “Super Saturday 1 Day” Cribbage tournament saw Diego Alvarez win the championship in the consolation round. He was awarded a blanket for his efforts at the Feb. 2 event.

The one-day tournament at the Sunnyview VFW post included 48 players hovering over cribbage boards. Tom Varnell of Milton-Freewater, Ore. claimed the main tournament championship, besting the No. 1-ranked player in the nation Jeremy Kreiger of Bend, Ore, said James Morrow, tournament organizer.

Willie Evans of Richland and Gerold Nickels of Tacoma finished third and fourth, respectively.

Thirty-one players stayed for the consolation event in which Alvarez came away with the championship title. Patty Reynolds of Baker City, Ore. finished second. Betty Brumley, also from Sunnyside, and Bill Hill of Hermiston Ore., finished in the Top 4.