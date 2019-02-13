Local B teams still alive in playoffs

— With last Thursday’s Greater Columbia Gorge playoff games against Yakama Tribal in the bag, Sunnyside Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams stay alive in the 1B postseason.

The Mabton girls are also continuing their postseason journey after defeating Soap Lake last Friday, 51-34, in the 2B District 5/6 basketball tournament at Hanford High School.

The Lady Vikings were led by Kassandra Hernandez’s 14 points. Julissa Guevara chipped in 10.

Mabton was unable to make the trip back to Hanford on Saturday due to extreme weather conditions but was tentatively set to travel to Brewster High School on Tuesday, Feb. 12, for the second round of action.

The teams are in a double elimination format. Win or lose, the Vikings will continue play at Chelan High School this coming Friday, weather permitting.

The Knights were also scheduled to play Tuesday night for the District titles with Regional games scheduled Feb. 22 and 23.

On Feb. 7, they defeated the Yakama Tribal teams at Goldendale High School.

The Lady Knights won 59-49 and the Knights won 82-59.

Jenna Andringa scored 26 points for the Sunnyside Christian girls, while teammate Madi Candanoza chipped in 20.

In the boys’ game, sophomore Tyler Groeneweg was 7-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc, scoring a career-high 27 points.

Aiding him with double digit scoring of their own were Kyler Marsh (18 points), Lucas Dykstra (17 points) and Ross Faber (15 points).