Lionel L. Keel, 72, of Sunnyside died Feb. 11, 2019 in Sunnyside.
He was born Aug. 21, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
There will be no formal funeral services for Lionel.
These wishing to sign his online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment