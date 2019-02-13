Lady Grizzlies crowned league champions

— “It’s just a really good feeling to know that you and your team mates have accomplished something really special.” — SHS senior Morgan Duim

Following their 75-43 win over Eisenhower Friday evening, the Lady Grizzlies accomplished a perfect 12-0 Columbia Basin Big 9 conference championship and clinched a 4A District 6 Tournament No.1 seed, while they celebrated senior night by cutting down the home court net.

“We all grew up in middle school, playing on the same team, and now we get to finish high school together and so, it’s really great,” SHS senior Morgan Duim acknowledged. “I can definitely say these girls are some of my best friends!”

“This is an end result of hard work,” Head Coach Rick Puente said. “I couldn’t be any prouder of the girls. They’re just a great group… they’re gritty… they know what they want to achieve and will do anything in their power to get better.”

The visiting Cadets (2-10 and 3-15, overall) marched into the Grizzly Den ready to play and showed no intention of surrendering without a fight. EHS held Sunnyside’s offense to 13 points in the second quarter and trailed 28-20 at halftime.

Following Puente’s intermission discussion, the Lady Grizzlies turned up the defensive intensity to ignite their scoring attack. Over the next eight minutes, the team exploded for 30 points and took a 58-32 margin into the final quarter.

“A lot of those 30 points that we scored in that third quarter, started as a result of playing flat out defense,” Puente noted.

The defensive focus continued throughout the final quarter as the rest of the squad played major minutes and closed out their last regular season game to secure back-to-back conference titles.

SHS was led by senior Ashlee Maldonado’s game-high 21, junior Kameran Rodriguez contributed 13, Carla Cardenas added 10, and Chastitee Garza chipped in 9 points.

“It’s all the girls. They do all the work,” Puente humbly professed. “As coaches, we just steer them in the right direction and try to put them in position to be successful.”

The wheels within the coach’s head had already started to turn at the same time as he identified holes on defense that his team was going to be shoring up for Monday’s practice.

“We have to get tougher on defense… not giving up clean looks, have to get in the passing lanes and rotating. Those are the things that we’re going to work on,” Puente declared.

Duim confirmed that the team is poised to carry on their winning ways by working hard in practice. “We need to keep on advancing and making our way toward state… get better, more precise and more consistent at everything… keep our defense top notch, and we’ll be good.”

“I couldn’t be happier for the group of girls. This is not just for the 10 out there on the court, it’s definitely for the program,” Puente stated. “Especially for the five seniors, they had a common goal in mind… you could see their intensity every day at practice… it’s a great group of seniors and they make it a pure pleasure to be in the gym with them.”

The Big 9 Champion Lady Grizzlies will find out their opponent following Tuesday night’s opening round of the 4A District 6 Tournament and will host the lowest seeded team remaining on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.