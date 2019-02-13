Grizzlies to get bigger and faster in weight room

— “I kept stressing all season long that is was going to be a bumpy road at times. But, as long as we got better with every game, and we worked hard in practice, you’ll see the fruits of that labor at the end.” — SHS Head Coach Bruce Siebol

The upstart Grizzlies played their final basketball game of the 2018-19 season against Eisenhower last Friday night – guided by two seniors who recognized the importance of not only setting a good screen but knowing how to lead by example.

SHS seniors Derrick Escamilla and Alexis Espinosa have both experienced the opportunity of being an integral part of a team that made a deep run into the state playoffs last year to program mentors this season.

“I experienced playing with these guys last year and going to state. Even though we are a really young team and couldn’t get things done, because we lacked the experience, it was a great journey,” Espinosa fondly reminisced after he had tossed his white home jersey with the red No. 45 and bold lettering into the locker room tub of worn uniforms.

Sunnyside (2-10 and 3-17) battled the Cadets (3-9, 5-15) to a 33-33 first half stalemate. The Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field in the first 16 minutes of the game. They made 12 field goals and connected on three shots from behind the arch.

Starting the third quarter, Eisenhower went on an 11-3 run, while holding SHS without a field goal for 5:15 and led 48-42 entering the final period.

“Tonight, we just shot terrible in the third period and didn’t defend very well. So, it was kind of disappointing to finish up a season like that with a game where we didn’t play our best,” coach Siebol acknowledged.

SHS connected on 6-of-31 attempts and made 19 percent of their second half field goals. Eight minutes remaining and down by six points, the Grizzlies would not be able to get any closer as EHS outscored them 18-10 in the fourth quarter and won 66-52.

“At the beginning, we started out on the right foot, but as we progressed in the season, it got a little bit rough, and at the end, we just couldn’t finish the job,” Espinosa contemplated.

The Cadets’ 12 varsity players consisted of four seniors, six juniors and two sophomores. In comparison, the Grizzlies 10-player roster was comprised of two seniors and juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.

“We’re so young. We need to get physically bigger and stronger… And, spend some quality time in the weight room working on getting stronger and faster,” Siebol stated. “That was an issue in every game that we played this year. No matter who it was!”

In his final home game, Escamilla poured in a team high 15 points while sophomores Ethan Copeland and Daniel Singleterry each added 13.

“Going forward, they should be a really good team… And, play together as a team,” Espinosa forecasted. “The guys are going to be more experienced. There’s a couple of younger guys that are going to step up and make an impact.”