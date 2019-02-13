Get out for red wine and chocolate

— It’s finally ‘Red Wine and Chocolate’ weekend in the Yakima Valley, a weekend event that starts Friday, Feb. 15 and runs through President’s Day, Feb. 18.

Despite the snow, Valley’s wineries will be showing off their best red wines, all paired with dark chocolate delights. The handcrafted candies and decadent desserts, as well as horse drawn tours, are all part of the package, depending on the winery, most of which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For details and wine passports, visit www.yakimavalleywinecountry.com.