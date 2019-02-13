Fall degrees awarded

— Yakima Valley College has announced the Lower Yakima Valley graduates for Fall Quarter 2018.

Those earning special honors are designed with an • for honors; •• for high honors and + for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society honors.

Earning degrees and honors by hometown are the following:

Grandview: Associate in Arts: Manuel Riojas, Fabian Rodriguez and Esgar Valencia; Associate in Business: Karren Loraine A. Mulkins•; Associate of Applied Science in Accounting: Martitza Isabel Dimas.

Granger: Associate in Arts: Teodora Oritiz Hernandez.

Mabton: Associate in Arts: Enrique Ortiz, Jr.

Prosser: Associate in Arts: Nathaniel Lee Dixon; Associate in Business: Anabel Maria Palomera•; Associate of Applied Science in Medical Billing and Coding: Reyna Isabel Medrano Hernandez.

Sunnyside: Associate in Arts degrees: Jose Tomas Soto and Aracely Cohetzaltitla; Associate of Applied Science in Accounting: Selena S. Trevino•, +; Associate of Applied Science in Nursing - Rosa E. Madrigal and Amalia Martinez Ruiz•.

Zillah: Blanca E. Cisneros, Associate in Arts; Cody A. Kallenberger•, Associate of Applied Science in IT Network Administrator; Danelle Gluth, Associate of Applied Science in Medical Billing and Coding.