Dinner plans solved

— A Sunnyside F.O.E. Valentine’s Day dinner is scheduled at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Sunnyside Eagles Aerie Lodge, 100 E. South Hill Road.

Dinner is steak and prawns, Caesar salad, baked potato, veggie and dessert, all for $25 a person or $40 a couple.

For reservations, call 360-970-7658, 509-305-1773 or 509-594-2150.